  • 2022 November 11 17:22

    Arktikugol set to establish ship service center in the port of Longyear (Spitsbergen) in 2023

    The project is focused on tourist shipping

    Arktikugol is going to expand its activities on the island of Spitsbergen through development of the sea and tourism infrastructure. In 2023, the company is planning to create a center for servicing of ships in the port of Longyear, Ildar Neverov, General Director of FSUE Arktikugol, said at the Forum “Days of Arctic and Antarctic in Moscow”.

    According to the speaker, the project is focused on tourist shipping which is in high international demand. “Every year, Spitsbergen is visited by 100 thousand tourists and the ports of the archipelago welcome about 800 ship calls,” said Ildar Neverov adding that the company is set to service the entire flow of cruise ships coming to Longyear.

    In the framework of the project, Arktikugol is going to develop berths and equip them with “strong mooring systems”. Besides, tourism infrastructure is to undergo modernization basing on the experience of Nornickel and NOVATEK in Arctic construction projects. Production facilities will also undergo modernization.

    Federal State Unitary Enterprise “State Trust Arktikugol” is Russia’s lead organization on the Spitsbergen archipelago (Norway). Its key activity is mining.

