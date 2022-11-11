2022 November 11 17:46

A.P. Moller - Maersk adds a 100,000 sqm warehouse in Calamba, Philippines

A.P. Moller-Maersk (Maersk) continues to enhance its omnichannel-fulfilment capabilities in the Philippines, by adding a 100,000 sqm warehouse in Calamba, Laguna. The ground-breaking ceremony was held on November 9, 2022, and the new facility is expected to be completed by the end of 2023, according to the company's release.

The new warehouse will connect to the regional industrial centre where major manufacturers operate. The facility will be operated by the newly formed Maersk omnichannel-fulfilment team, after its successful acquisition of the contract logistics company - LF Logistics.

The total area is equivalent to almost three times of LF Logistics’ current multi-service distribution centre in the province of Rizal and will enhance the overall warehouse and distribution footprint further in the Philippines.



The facility will integrate LF Logistics’ key service offerings into Maersk’s product portfolios, including value-added services, distribution services, order management, and end-to-end E-commerce. It will have a 75,000-pallet storage capacity with state-of-the-art distribution centre technologies like pallet shuttles, automated sortation, put-to-light, yard management systems, and track-and-trace capabilities. It will meet the needs for retail, pharmaceutical and E-Commerce customers.

The build-to-specification agreement has been signed with local developer Precos, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Solid Group, Inc., guaranteeing a 15-year lease. Moreover, Maersk endeavours to build the first warehouse in the Philippines to be Gold Certified in LEED rating system (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), promoting sustainability in eco-friendly practices from design to development.



