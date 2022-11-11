  • Home
  Performance Shipping announces delivery of the LR2 Aframax oil product tanker
  2022 November 11

    Performance Shipping announces delivery of the LR2 Aframax oil product tanker

    Performance Shipping Inc., a global shipping company specializing in the ownership of tanker vessels, announced that, through a separate wholly-owned subsidiary, it has taken delivery of the M/T P. Aliki (formerly “Alpine Amalia”), a 2010-built LR2 Aframax oil product tanker of 105,304 dwt that the company entered into an agreement to purchase in August 2022, according to the company's release.

    As previously announced, the M/T P. Aliki was acquired for a total purchase price of US$36.5 million and financed with US$18.25 million cash on hand and US$18.25 million from the recently announced term loan facility with Alpha Bank S.A. The vessel is the company’s first LR2. Following the delivery, as previously disclosed, the vessel will enter into a time charter contract with Trafigura Maritime Logistics Pte Ltd. commencing in mid-November at a daily rate of US$45,000 per day for a period of minimum seven  months to a maximum of ten months at the option of the charterer.

2022 November 11

