2022 November 11 14:03

Keppel secures two more jackup rig charters from ADES worth up to S$155 million

Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd (Keppel O&M) has, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, signed bareboat charter contracts with ADES Saudi Limited Company for two jackup rigs to be deployed in Saudi Arabia. This brings the total number of rigs Keppel O&M has on charter with ADES to four, according to the company's release.

The charters will be for a period of five years, expected to commence in 1H 2023, and projected to generate total revenue of about S$155 million for Keppel O&M, which includes modification works to prepare the rigs for deployment.

These are the fifth and sixth bareboat charters secured by Keppel O&M this year, pointing to the continued demand for more high quality drilling rigs of Keppel’s proven KFELS B Class design.

The two rigs to be used for these charters are the Cantarell III and Cantarell IV jackup rigs which were under bareboat charters with subsidiaries of Grupo R. These charters have since been terminated due to unremedied events of default under the bareboat charters by the charterers. The rigs, which will be renamed ADM685 and ADM686, are currently in Mexico and will be transported to Saudi Arabia for modification works before commencing their charters for ADES.



As part of the definitive agreements Keppel Corporation has signed in connection with the proposed combination of Keppel O&M and Sembcorp Marine, these two rigs are part of Keppel O&M’s legacy rigs and they, as well as their bareboat charter agreements will be transferred to Asset Co that is majority-owned by external investors on legal completion.

The above bareboat charter contracts are not expected to have any material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share of Keppel Corporation Limited for the current financial year.



Keppel Offshore & Marine (Keppel O&M) is a world leader in providing total solutions to the offshore, marine and energy industries. Bolstered by a global network of yards and offices, it has extensive know-how across a wide range of capabilities – design & engineering, new builds, conversions & repairs, and support services.



