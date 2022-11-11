2022 November 11 13:20

Pertamina, Keppel Infrastructure, and Chevron sign agreement to explore development of green hydrogen and ammonia projects

Pertamina Power Indonesia (Pertamina NRE), Keppel Infrastructure, through Keppel New Energy Pte. Ltd., and Chevron Corporation, through Chevron New Energies International Pte. Ltd. (Chevron New Energies), have signed a Joint Study Agreement (JSA) to explore the development of selected green hydrogen and green ammonia projects using renewable energy located primarily in Sumatera, Indonesia, according to the company's release.

The signing of the JSA took place at the Business 20 (B20) Investment Forum held in conjunction with the B20 Summit in Bali. B20 is an official G20 engagement group that represents the global business community.

The JSA intends to explore the feasibility of developing a green hydrogen facility, with a production capacity of at least 40,000 tonnes per annum, powered by 250-400 megawatts of geothermal energy in the initial phase. The hydrogen production facility could have the potential to scale up to 80,000-160,000 tonnes per annum, depending on the availability of geothermal energy as well as market demands.

The JSA aims to draw on the complementary strengths of Pertamina, the largest energy company in Indonesia; Keppel Infrastructure, a leading Singapore-based energy infrastructure solutions provider with a strong track record of developing and operating large scale energy and environmental infrastructure projects; and Chevron, a multinational energy corporation committed to providing affordable, reliable, ever-cleaner energy.

According to an International Energy Agency report, Indonesia, the world’s fourth most populous country, has a viable path to reaching its target of net zero emissions by 2060. Hydrogen and ammonia are expected to be important lower carbon fuels as part of this roadmap. Ammonia can also be used to transport hydrogen and potentially be used to replace bunker fuels as a lower carbon solution in the global maritime industry.

Indonesia accounts for approximately 40 percent of global geothermal resources, providing opportunities to utilize geothermal energy as a reliable and stable energy source to produce green ammonia or hydrogen.



PT Pertamina Power Indonesia (Pertamina NRE) is member of PT Pertamina (Persero), Indonesia’s largest energy company, comprised of four business entities: PT Pertamina Geothermal Energy (subsidiary), PT Jawa Satu Power (affiliate), PT Jawa Satu Regas (affiliate), and PT Industri Baterai Indonesia. Its business focuses on clean energy development. It is highly committed to support Indonesia’s net zero emission 2060 through energy transition and to implement ESG.



Keppel Infrastructure (KI) is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Corporation, a Singapore flagship multinational company providing solutions for sustainable urbanisation. KI provides solutions for some of the world’s most pressing challenges through its power & gas, environment and new energy businesses by leveraging its proprietary technology, strong technical expertise and proven operating capabilities.

KI has a track record of developing energy and environmental infrastructure end-to-end, including power generation assets, waste-to-energy (WTE) facilities, large-scale district cooling systems, as well as NEWater and desalination plants. In Singapore, it operates a 1,300-megawatt high efficiency gas-fired combined cycle power plant and a utility pipe rack and pipeline network in Jurong Island. It is also Singapore’s leading electricity retailer, and the first and largest district cooling systems developer and service provider. Globally, through Keppel Seghers, it is one of the leading WTE technology providers with more than 100 project references in 20 countries.

KI is expanding its presence, in Singapore and overseas, in areas such as power generation, waste management, district cooling, renewables and energy storage, electric vehicle charging infrastructure and other clean energy opportunities.



Chevron is one of the world’s leading integrated energy companies.