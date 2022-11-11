2022 November 11 12:45

ABS delivers industry’s first 360-degree view of marine fuels in latest reports for EMSA

The ABS-led consortium, including CE Delft and Arcsilea, published two of up to six reports studying alternative fuels and decarbonization technologies for the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA).

In an industry first, ABS offered a 360-degree view of biofuels and ammonia, the first two fuels to be published by the consortium. Each fuel was analyzed using various criteria such as greenhouse gas (GHG) impact, sustainability, fuel availability, fuel scalability and human needs.

The four-year project began in 2021 with the objective of studying key aspects of the decarbonization of shipping, including alternatives such as biofuels, ammonia, hydrogen, wind-assisted propulsion, and complementary measures such as air lubrication and other promising technologies. The initiative is part of EMSA’s mission to provide technical assistance to the European Commission and Member States in the promotion of sustainable shipping and support the shift to low- and zero-carbon operations.