  • 2022 November 11 11:20

    Tomini Shipping takes delivery of the two handysize vessels

    Tomini Shipping has announced the latest additions to its fleet – handysize vessels named ‘Tomini Sirocco’ 2016 (38,780 DWT) and ‘Tomini Pampero’ 2015 (38,635 DWT). Both vessels had been built by Taizhou Kouan Shipbuilding Co. Ltd., according to the company's release.

    This wraps up the biggest Tomini handysize acquisition campaign with a total of 13 handysize vessels purchased throughout 2022. The current Tomini Shipping fleet consists of 26 vessels comprising of 3 Kamsarmax, 10 Ultramax and 13 Handysize.

    “We see a very positive supply side picture on the handies, with relatively few new builds on order, and an ageing profile of the existing fleet. This leads to greater recycling numbers due to incoming environmental regulations, meaning the fundamentals are very much in favour of a positive handysize segment.” – Numair Shaikh, CEO of Tomini Group

