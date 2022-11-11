2022 November 11 06:58

Samsung Heavy develops lquid hydrogen fuel cell system for vessels - BusinessKorea

Samsung Heavy Industries announced on Nov. 9 that it has obtained approval in principle (AIP) for a liquid hydrogen fuel cell system for ship propulsion from DNV, a Norwegian classification organization, according to BusinessKorea.

The system propels a vessel using the electric power generated by liquid hydrogen and polymer electrolyte fuel cells. Samsung Heavy Industries developed the system through joint research with Korean hydrogen-related companies and received a classification certificate.

A polymer electrolyte fuel cell uses a polymer membrane as an electrolyte. It operates at a relatively low temperature. It is suitable for applications in the mobility field because it can start quickly and has strong durability even after repeated starts and stops, experts say.

To commercialize the hydrogen fuel cell propulsion system, Samsung Heavy Industries cooperated with Pusan ​​National University's Hydrogen Ship Technology Center, DNV and Korean companies.