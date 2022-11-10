2022 November 10 16:28

Okskaya Shipyard launches lead crab-processing vessel of 5712Р design built for Russian Crab Group

Image source: Russian Crab Group ССа 5712Р design built under the investment quotas programme

On 10 November 2022, Okskaya Shipyard (Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod Region) held a launching ceremony for the crab-processing vessel Kapitan Manjolin. It will be the first ship in a series of ССа 5712Р ships ordered by Russian Crab Group under the investment quotas programme.

The ceremony was attended by Victor Yevtukhov, State Secretary – Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation, Deputy Minister of Agriculture Elena Fastova, Nizhny Novgorod Region Governor Gleb Nikitin, representatives of RS and management of Russian Crab Group, says the press center of the shipbuilding company.

The crab fishing vessel of Project 5712P was designed by Damen Engineering (a company headquartered in St. Petersburg) in cooperation with Russian Crab Group’s specialists and with respect of their specifications. The ships will be equipped with an innovative plant for processing of the catch into finished products. The design foresees hydraulic tables, freezers with semi-automatic loading/unloading, a lift for product transportation to a hold. The applied technologies are based on reliability of conventional solutions and mechanization of cargo handling processes. The new ships’ performance will be enhanced with the advanced technological and production equipment. Catching/processing/storage capacity will be twice as high as that of the existing ships.

The Kapitan Manjolin was laid down on 18 March 2021.

Key particulars of Project 5712P ships: length - 57.70 m, width – 12.60 m, endurance – 40 days, full speed – 12.3 knots, main engine – 1,600 kW, bow thruster – 400 kW, crew – 32, processing and production capacity per 24h — 15 t, freezing hold capacity – 500 cbm. Ice class - Ice2.

Russian Crab Group is the largest crab harvesting company in the Far East and one of the leading in Russia. The Company’s 2021 quota is 12,860 tons of crab in the Bering Sea, the Sea of Okhotsk and the Sea of Japan which is the largest share of quotas in the Far Eastern basin — 19%. The company’s vessels extract Red King Crab, Blue King Crab, Brown King Crab, Opilio Snow Crab and Horsehair Crab. Russian Crab Group supplies live and cooked-frozen crabs to the USA, Japan, China, South Korea and other countries. The company’s fleet currently numbers 25 vessels. Apart from ships of the ССа 5712P series, the fleet of Russian Crab Group will be expanded with seven ships of 5712LS design being built in Petrozavodsk.

Founded in 1907, Okskaya Sudoverf (based in Navashino, Nizhny Novgorod region) specializes in construction of average-size vessels. In 2011-2020, the shipyard built 65 vessels.

Related link:

Okskaya Shipyard lays down lead crab-processing vessel of Damen’s 5712Р design for Russian Crab Group >>>>

Steel cutting starts for Russian Crab Group’s first crab-processing vessel >>>>

Russian Crab Group signs contracts on construction of 10 crab catching ships>>>>

Photos contributed by Russian Crab Group