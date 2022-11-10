  • Home
  Thailand's DMCR chooses Incat Crowther to deliver new research vessel
  2022 November 10

    Thailand's DMCR chooses Incat Crowther to deliver new research vessel

    Thailand’s Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) will take delivery of a new state-of-the-art research vessel after digital shipbuilder Incat Crowther won a competitive international tender for the project.

    The Incat Crowther 25, which will be delivered in 2023 in partnership with Seacrest Marine, will be used by the DMCR to patrol Thailand’s coastal environments and monitor the nation’s fisheries and marine resources. Based on a proven Incat Crowther design, the 25m catamaran has a multitude of equipment and features to help its crew protect sensitive coastal areas while having minimal impact on the environment.

    Designed to accommodate 12 crew and 16 passengers in six sleeping quarters, the main deck features three of the vessel’s sleeping quarters, five bathrooms, a large mess, an outdoor dining area, galley and a conveniently located storeroom. The upper deck features an office/operations control room with a day head and the captain and engineer's cabin with ensuite. The hull deck features two crew cabins.

    Incat Crowther’s Technical Manager Dan Mace said: “We are proud to be working with the DMCR on another important project. While this vessel is based on a tried and tested catamaran design, it will be tailored to the DMCR’s requirements and feature the latest technological innovations.”

    “The aluminium hull for example, has been designed and developed following extensive model tank testing and has been proven to achieve market leading performance standards,” said Mr Mace.

    “The upper deck of the vessel has also been designed to provide the captain with an optimal line of sight, while the inclusion of the crane ensures the crew can launch a tender quickly. The propulsion system allows the vessel to achieve maximum speeds over 30 knots and can easily cruise at 20 knots. The impressively low fuel burn helps to maximise the vessel’s operational efficiency,” said Mr. Mace.

    Seacrest Marine hosted a keel laying ceremony in August 2022 attended by government officials and other dignitaries to mark this important milestone.

    This project will see the DMCR and Seacrest Marine work together for the second time, following the delivery of the Incat Crowther 26 Research Vessel Pakarang to the DMCR in 2019. This project continues Incat Crowther’s long and successful history working with the Government of Thailand, after also previously delivering three vessels for the Royal Thai Marine Police, including two Incat Crowther 26 Catamaran Patrol Boats in 2016 and one Incat Crowther 42 Monohull Patrol Boat earlier in 2022.

