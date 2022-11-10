2022 November 10 09:05

Keel laying ceremony held for Wallenius Marine’s first 6,500 CEU PCTC

Longkou Shipyard in China, owned by CIMC Raffles, held the keel laying ceremony for the first of two ordered 6,500 CEU PCTC’s from the Sleipner concept, which will be chartered out to Volkswagen Konzernlogistik GmbH & Co. OHG, according to Knud E. Hansen's release.

In the summer of 2021, Wallenius Marine and Volkswagen signed a contract for two multi-fuel vessels with the ability to carry 6,500 cars each. Wallenius Marine leads the ship design and newbuilding project. After delivery, the vessels will be chartered out to Volkswagen Konzernlogistik GmbH & Co. OHG and transport new vehicles of the Volkswagen Group for at least ten years, with ship management from Wallenius Marine.

The Knud E. Hansen/Wallenius Marine Sleipner concept has several features to reduce the environmental footprint, among others no need for ballast water when fully loaded.

Launching of this first vessel is planned for 30 June 2023. Within a year, 30 October, the vessel shall be delivered.

Vessels from Sleipner concept

Length: 200 metres

Width: 37 metres

Capacity: 6,500 car equivalent units

Shipyard: Longkou Shipyard in Shandong, China, owned by CIMC Raffles.

Delivery: First vessel 30 October 2023, second in the beginning of 2024.