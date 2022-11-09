2022 November 9 18:06

APM Terminals Valencia lays foundation stone for new maintenance workshop on the Levante quay

APM Terminals Valencia laid the foundation stone of a new 2,145 square metre maintenance workshop on the Levante quay yesterday, according to the company's release. This is a key milestone in the Stronghold Project and will enable the terminal to support increasing volumes and combine maintenance and asset repair tasks in a single building for improved efficiency. This will also improve working, health and safety conditions for the terminal's employees, according to the company's release.



The construction of the new workshop will take 9 months to complete and represents an investment of 3.1 million euros. In terms of design, the new workshop building is inspired by a stack of metal containers, with one container for each of the planned uses, including access control, offices, canteen, changing rooms, auxiliary rooms. The main building will be 12 metres high and accommodate 10 check and repair workstations.



The Stronghold Project is an ambitious terminal reorganisation project which will improve terminal access efficiency and optimise various part of the terminal, including maintenance, value-added services for refrigerated goods, external and internal vehicle parking and stacking areas.