2022 November 9 17:26

DEME secures contracts representing 1 GW for Hai Long wind farms in Taiwan

DEME has secured contracts representing 1 GW for the Hai Long wind farms in Taiwan, according to the company's release. This milestone deal between CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) and Hai Long Offshore Wind follows nearly three years of planning and preparation under a preferred bidder agreement. The large contract scope covers the transportation and installation for the foundations, turbines and offshore substation.

With pre-piling works set to start in 2024, 73 wind turbines will be installed, generating 1,044 MW in total. The Hai Long wind farm is located 40-50 km from the coast of Taiwan in a water depth of 35-55 m.

CDWE and Hai Long Offshore Wind have been working closely together since 2018 when the first auctions took place. In order to support the flourishing Taiwanese offshore wind sector, CDWE took the decision to invest in a pioneering new installation vessel – ‘Green Jade’. Equipped with a 4,000-tonne main crane, DP3 and an exceptionally high loading capacity, ‘Green Jade’ is designed for work in deeper waters and challenging seabed environments such as those found in Taiwan.

CDWE was set up by Taiwan’s CSBC and DEME Offshore to facilitate co-operation with European experts and to ensure the availability of foreign expertise in Taiwan in the fields of project management, fleet management, installation techniques and marine works safety.

Hai Long Offshore Wind consists of Hai Long No. 2 and No. 3 wind farms and is jointly developed by Northland Power Inc., Yushan Energy Pte. Ltd. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Commissioning is due to start in 2025.

A large contract refers to a contract with a value of more than EUR 300 million.