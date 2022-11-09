2022 November 9 16:25

Netherlands signs declaration of intent on hydrogen with Oman

During the climate summit in Egypt (COP27), Prime Minister Rutte signed a declaration of intent with the government of Oman on hydrogen cooperation, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.



The aim is to set up import and export facilities for green hydrogen. This allows the Netherlands to work on accelerating the energy transition beyond its borders while at the same time creating opportunities to import part of this green hydrogen to make the Dutch industry and transport sector more sustainable.

The Port of Rotterdam Authority has close ties with Oman. For some 20 years, the Port Authority has had a joint venture with the government of Oman to develop and operate the port of Sohar in the north of the country.

The Port Authority is making efforts to set up import chains for hydrogen from countries where renewable energy can be generated at low cost and exported to Northwest Europe. These are mainly countries with plenty of space for generating renewable energy from solar and wind, such as Oman.