2022 November 9 16:08

Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 10M’2022 rose by 3.5% YoY

In the 10-month period, Russian Railways carried 54.7 million tonnes of containerized cargo

In January-October 2022, container transportation on the internal network of Russian Railways totaled 2.1 million TEU, 3.5% more than in the same period of the previous year, according to Russian Railways. Total transportation on Russian Railways’ network rose by 0.2% to 5.4 million TEU (including loaded and empty containers), according to the company.

The number of loaded containers exceeded 3.8 million TEU (54.7 million tonnes, +2.8%) including chemicals and soda – 640.7 thousand TEU (+3%); timber – 491 thousand TEU (-2.4%); industrial goods – 355.4 thousand TEU (-14.4%); metal hardware – 313.9 thousand TEU (-11%); paper – 308.7 thousand TEU (+5.4%); machines, machine tools, engines – 287.1 thousand TEU (-7.2%); ferrous metal – 197.1 thousand TEU (-3.4%); automobiles and components – 174.9 thousand TEU (-23,7%); other cargo and consolidated cargo – 152.7 thousand TEU (+6.1%), construction cargo – 151.4 thousand TEU (+20.4%); non-ferrous metal – 110.6 thousand TEU (-13,5%); chemical and mineral fertilizers – 104.4 thousand TEU (up 2.4 times); crude oil and oil products – 66 thousand TEU (+10.3%); non-ferrous ore and sulfur raw materials – 30.8 thousand TEU (-3.5%); grain – 31.3 thousand TEU (up 1.5 times); fish – 31 thousand TEU (up 1.3 times); meat and butter – 22.7 thousand TEU (+10.5%); milling products – 9.6 thousand TEU (+9.6%); potato, vegetables, fruit – 9.8 thousand TEU (+7.9%); other food products – 205.9 thousand TEU (+28.7%).

In January-October 2022, the network of Russian Railways loaded over 1.028 billion tonnes of cargo, down 3.6%, year-on-year.

