2022 November 9 15:35

Carnival Celebration joins Bahamian Registry

Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship, Carnival Celebration, will fly the Bahamian flag as she arrives to her homeport of PortMiami on Nov. 20, according to the company's release.

Carnival Celebration is the sixth ship in the Carnival fleet to officially register under the Bahamas Maritime Authority (BMA).

Carnival Celebration is currently sailing a 14-day transatlantic Journeys Cruise which departed from Southampton, England on Sunday.

A naming ceremony will be held on the evening the ship arrives in Miami, which will include a tribute to Carnival’s past and more importantly a look ahead to its exciting future.

Carnival Celebration is the second Excel-class sister ship to Mardi Gras and accommodates more than 5,200 guests, expanding Carnival’s overall capacity and adding a spectacular new option for guests sailing from Miami as it operates Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries year-round.