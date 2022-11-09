2022 November 9 13:15

Yilport Gebze breaks vessel operation record in Oct 2022

Yilport Gebze broke the monthly vessel operation record with 66 container vessel operations were carried out in October which is the highest number achieved in Yilport Gebze, according to the company's release.

The upward trend is expected to continue in November too. In the 2nd week of November, the record for the weekly number of vessels operated was broken with 20 container vessels.