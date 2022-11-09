2022 November 9 10:56

Colombo Dockyard launches the cable laying and repair vessel “Sophie Germain”

Colombo Dockyard PLC (CDPLC), the one of the most competitive Shipyards in South Asia, successfully launched a Cable Laying and Repair Vessel (C/S Sophie Germain) to Orange Marine France on 3rd November 2022 , according to the company's release.

Orange Marine is a French company specializing in the field of submarine telecommunications, from the initial design, engineering, to installation of intercontinental and regional links, and maintenance of existing cables. The Orange Marine’s fleet is one of the most experienced in the world and represents 15% of the world fleet.

The basic design of this vessel was developed by Vard Design AS of Norway to be a highly eco- friendly vessel.

This vessel is built to Bureau Veritas (BV) classification society standards and regulatory requirements of the French Flag Authority.

In the year 2019, CDPLC successfully built and delivered a 113m Cable Laying Vessel to Japan and this will be the second Cable Repair and Laying vessel in the segment and the first one from CDPLC to Europe. With the delivery of this vessel early next year, CDPLC would earn the reputation in the international market as a shipyard having delivered 02nos of cable ships within a short span of 5 years.

CDPLC operates in joint collaboration with Onomichi Dockyard Company Limited of Japan with a 35% stake by Sri Lankan Government institutions. Expanding its business nearly five decades, CDPLC is the front runner of Sri Lankan industrialization as the leading contributors to the National Export earnings from the Shipbuilding sector earning much needed foreign currency to the Sri Lankan economy.