Need to reduce emissions from ships is essential for ship owners - SCF

The shipping industry still has no ready solutions for achieving IMO’s 2050 goals without compromising commercial efficiency

The need to consistently reduce emissions from ships is essential for the current and the future economy of shipping for both ship owners and cargo owners, Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, said at the 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference held by PortNews Media Group in Moscow.

“The cargo owners’ requirements and the customers’ expectations are growing and will continue to grow. That is a worldwide trend not limited to the North America and Europe. If ship owners lag behind those requirements and expectations they will see the reduction of demand for their tonnage and the decrease in commercial efficiency of their fleet,” said Igor Tonkovidov.

At the same time, Igor Tonkovidov believes that the industry still has no ready solutions for achieving IMO’s 2050 goals without compromising commercial efficiency of shipping.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has set a task of reaching net-zero carbon emissions from ships by 2050.

The Federal Marine and River Transport Agency (Rosmorrechflot) earlier worked on the programme for promotion of the LNG use in shipping. LNG-powered ships calling the port of Primorsk were offered a discount. Expansion of this practice to other ports of Russia was under consideration.

