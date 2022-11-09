2022 November 9 10:13

LNG remains optimal marine fuel to meet IMO goal set for 2050

LNG is still an optimal solution to meet the decarbonization goal set by IMO for 2050, Igor Tonkovidov, President and CEO of Sovcomflot, said at the 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference held by IAA PortNews in Moscow. According to the speaker, DNV says that LNG used in combination with eco-conscious mode of ship operation will let comply with IMO requirements on reduction of emissions up to 2033.



Sovcomflot’s calculations based on operational data of its ‘Green Funnel’ Aframax tankers (2018‒2021) coincide with DNV forecast - using of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as a marine fuel will ensure compliance of those ships with IMO requirements up to 2032‒2039 (depending on operation mode).



“The shipping industry is actively exploring the possibility of using several fuel alternatives including hydrogen, methanol, ammonia, propane-butane (LHCG or LPG). As of today, they can be used only locally due to low availability in the market, storage problems and high capital expenses. The development of engines running on such fuels is hindered by the lack of competence. Currently, LNG offers optimal combination of the calorific value, emissions per unit of energy produced and availability,” Igor Tonkovidov believes.



Sovcomflot is the leader in introduction of LNG as the main fuel. In 2018, SCF started commercial and technical operation of the world's first LNG-fuelled Aframax tanker (Gagarin Prospect). In 2018-2019, SCF took delivery of six 'Green Funnel' tankers. As of today, SCF has five LNG-fuelled tankers under construction at Russia’s Zvezda shipyard (two Aframax tankers for transportation of crude oil and three MR product carriers).

In 2024, two SCF tankers running on LNG will be deployed for the Sakhalin-2 project under a time charter for 10 years. “If both ships use only LNG as a fuel as it is planned, that will let reduce CO2 emissions by about 53 thousand tonnes over 10 years, or by 29%, as compared with using conventional Aframax shuttle tankers for transportation of the same volumes on the same routes,” said Igor Tonkovidov.



In September 2022, Sovcomflot and Gazprom Neft successfully performed the first operation on bunkering of a sea-going ship with gas fuel.

