  • Home
  • News
  • Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-October 2022 rose by 7.8% YoY
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 9 09:30

    Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-October 2022 rose by 7.8% YoY

    The port’s container throughput rose by 3.7%

    In January-October 2022, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka rose by 7.8%, year-on-year, to 12.9 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed. In the reported period, export cargo volume was up 0.2% - to 9.83 million tonnes including 1.75 million tonnes of paper (-14%), 1.4 million tonnes of wood pulp (-15.1%), 1.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-5.2%) and 1.64 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+29.6%).

    Handling of imports rose by 31.3% to 3.85 million tonnes including 1.56 tonnes of ran wood (+69%), 682.7 thousand tonnes of general cargo (+6.7%) and 412.33 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+43.5%). Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 3.1% to 798.7 thousand tonnes.

    The port’s transit traffic fell by 4.3% to 3.13 million tonnes, coastal traffic rose over 6 times to 598 thousand tonnes.


    The port’s container throughput rose by 3.7% to 517.6 thousand TEUs.

    Vessel traffic was up by 6.6% to 2,090 units.

    The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2021, the port handled 14.57 million tonnes of cargo.

    Related link:

    Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-September 2022 rose by 4.5% YoY>>>>

Другие новости по темам: HaminaKotka  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 9

17:46 Xeneta and Marine Benchmark partner to launch the Carbon Emissions Index for the container shipping market
17:26 DEME secures contracts representing 1 GW for Hai Long wind farms in Taiwan
17:06 Port of Galveston aligns project with Shell, Cruise Lines, CenterPoint, Texas A&M
16:52 DP World teams up with Emirates Development Bank to finance SME growth
16:42 ST Engineering to exit U.S. marine business
16:37 UN organizations, shipowners and unions set out shipping decarbonization action plan to upskill global seafaring workforce
16:25 Netherlands signs declaration of intent on hydrogen with Oman
16:08 Container traffic on Russian Railways’ internal network in 10M’2022 rose by 3.5% YoY
15:35 Carnival Celebration joins Bahamian Registry
15:10 Loading of Russian Railways’ Oktyabrskaya Branch within Saint-Petersburg limits rose by 13.1% in 10M’2022
14:47 China wins more shipbuilding orders than Korea in October - BusinessKorea
14:35 Performance Shipping announces a US$32,000 per day time charter contract
13:43 Global LPG exports increased by 3.8% to 116.7 mln tonnes in 10 months of 2022
13:31 Norwegian Greentech receives an order from Ulstein for two BWTS
13:15 Yilport Gebze breaks vessel operation record in Oct 2022
12:53 Liquid biofuels are expected to have an important role to play in shipping and aviation sectors - Gibson
12:53 Northern Sea Route ensures impressive prospects of SCO development – RF Foreign Minister
11:39 ABS supports China shipbuilding’s entry into ammonia-fueled vessels
11:05 Port of Antwerp braces for yet more strike action - Port Technology
10:56 Colombo Dockyard launches the cable laying and repair vessel “Sophie Germain”
10:54 Need to reduce emissions from ships is essential for ship owners - SCF
10:29 GTT receives an order from Hyundai Heavy Industries for the tanks design of FSRU
10:13 LNG remains optimal marine fuel to meet IMO goal set for 2050
09:30 Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-October 2022 rose by 7.8% YoY
09:18 IFFCO to develop 300,000 square feet edible oil packing plant at DP World’s Berbera Economic Zone, Somaliland
08:17 NewMed Energy and Uniper sign a non-binding MoU for the delivery of natural gas to Europe and the development of blue hydrogen
07:24 UK Government joins to Global Offshore Wind Alliance

2022 November 8

18:36 OOCL named “Best Green Shipping Line” at the 2022 AFLAS Awards
18:05 Port of Southampton welcomes Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship
17:56 Barry O’Connell appointed new Chief Executive at Dublin Port Company
17:41 Sovcomflot announces the second issue of replacement bonds
17:25 ZIM establishes a fully-owned agency in New Zealand
17:05 MOL Logistics becomes wholly owned subsidiary of MOL
16:56 New Pelagic Wind Fund kicks off with up to 6 CSOV newbuilding orders
16:53 Nuclear-powered icebreaker Vaigach escorts M/V Severny Prospect along Northern Sea Route
16:40 New Times Shipbuilding launches 2 X 210,000 DWT bulk carriers
16:35 Van Oord wins the Maritime KNVR Shipping Award 2022 for its contribution to innovation in the Dutch maritime industry
16:21 Bunker sales at Vladivostok port in 10M’2022 fell by 25% YoY
16:19 SIPG and Jiangxi Port set up container terminal joint venture - Seatrade Maritime News
16:05 Sanmar delivers third tug to operate in challenging waters around Orkney
15:40 Equinor and Hitachi Energy sign a strategic collaboration agreement to accelerate the energy transition
15:36 PortNews offers new edition of its magazine
15:33 Averda and WasteFuel partner to address the climate crisis by turning waste into low carbon fuels in the Middle East​
15:13 A.P. Moller - Maersk to open new 100,000 sq. ft. facility in Bangladesh close to the Chattogram Port
14:59 Russia and Canada notify IMO of not acceding to prohibition on HFO use by ships in Arctic
14:45 Greece cancels the tender for the privatization of the port of Alexandroupolis - GreekReporter
13:45 ABB and Royal Caribbean Group collaborate to make emergency stops safer and more efficient
13:40 Project on reconstruction of seaport Beringovsky in Chukotka obtains state expert approval
13:21 Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels
12:53 JuiSea Shipping launches liner service for orange juice from North Sea Port to United Kingdom
11:54 Loading of export coal bound for Russia’s North-Western ports grew by 9% in October 2022
11:32 Bollinger Shipyards to acquire VT Halter Marine and ST Engineering Halter Marine Offshore
11:05 Panama, Uruguay, and Norway sign up to the Clean Energy Marine Hub Initiative
10:57 MSC assessed the cost of compliance with EU ETS
10:49 DP World intends to invest up to $500 million to cut CO2 emissions from its operations by nearly 700,000 tonnes in five years
10:24 ICTSI's net income up 47% to US$465.1mln in Jan-Sept 2022
10:09 Indonesia, US in talks to refloat supertanker grounded near gas pipeline supplying Singapore - The Straits Times
09:38 RF Ministry of Agriculture insists on extension of restrictions on rice exports for 2023
09:26 Brand new ONE New Panamax container ship runs aground off Itajai Port, Brazil - FleetMon
08:06 Russia’s crude shipments hit five-month high - Bloomberg