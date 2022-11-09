2022 November 9 09:30

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-October 2022 rose by 7.8% YoY

The port’s container throughput rose by 3.7%

In January-October 2022, freight traffic at Finland based Port of HaminaKotka rose by 7.8%, year-on-year, to 12.9 million tonnes, the port authority statistics showed. In the reported period, export cargo volume was up 0.2% - to 9.83 million tonnes including 1.75 million tonnes of paper (-14%), 1.4 million tonnes of wood pulp (-15.1%), 1.9 million tonnes of dry bulk cargo (-5.2%) and 1.64 million tonnes of liquid bulk cargo (+29.6%).

Handling of imports rose by 31.3% to 3.85 million tonnes including 1.56 tonnes of ran wood (+69%), 682.7 thousand tonnes of general cargo (+6.7%) and 412.33 thousand tonnes of dry bulk cargo (+43.5%). Handling of liquid bulk cargo fell by 3.1% to 798.7 thousand tonnes.

The port’s transit traffic fell by 4.3% to 3.13 million tonnes, coastal traffic rose over 6 times to 598 thousand tonnes.



The port’s container throughput rose by 3.7% to 517.6 thousand TEUs.



Vessel traffic was up by 6.6% to 2,090 units.



The Port of Kotka is located some 50 km from the Russian border, 280 km from St. Petersburg and 1,000 km from Moscow. Port of Kotka comprises ports of Mussalo, Hietanen, Kantasatama, berth Puolanlaituri (Polish berth), berth Halla, and also port premises Sunila. Port of Hamina is the eastern port of Finland located 35 km from the Russian border. In 2021, the port handled 14.57 million tonnes of cargo.

Related link:

Port of HaminaKotka cargo turnover in January-September 2022 rose by 4.5% YoY>>>>