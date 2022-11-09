2022 November 9 07:24

UK Government joins to Global Offshore Wind Alliance

The UK Government is joining the Global Offshore Wind Alliance, which aims to accelerate the deployment of offshore wind worldwide to tackle climate change and increase energy security.

The announcement was made in Sharm el-Sheikh in Egypt where COP27 is taking placve. Several other countries have also announced they’re joining the alliance, including Belgium, Colombia, Germany, Ireland, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway and the USA.

The alliance, which was launched in September, has set a target of increasing global offshore wind capacity more than sixfold, from 60GW today to 380GW by the end of 2030, by installing 35GW a year during the course of this decade. Looking further ahead, the alliance has also set of a target of 2,000GW of offshore wind globally by 2050, installing 70GW a year from 2030 onwards.

The Global Offshore Wind Alliance was set up by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the Global Wind Energy Council and the Danish Government to bring together politicians, the private sector and international organisations. It aims to transform targets into action by removing barriers to deployment and scaling up investment.