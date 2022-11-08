2022 November 8 16:53

Nuclear-powered icebreaker Vaigach escorts M/V Severny Prospect along Northern Sea Route

Ice thickness in the Sannikov Strait is up to 25-35 cm, ridging is observed



Ice thickness in the Sannikov Strait is up to 25-35 cm with ridging is observed. Therefore, nuclear-powered icebreaker Vaigach is deployed for escorting M/V Severny Prospect of ASCO along the Northern Sea Route, Atomflot wrote in its Telegram channel.

According to Glavsevmorput, icebreaker Taimyr provides assistance in the Boris Vilkitsky Strait and at the approaches to it. Icebreakers Vaigach and Arktika provide icebreaking assistance in the East-Siberian Sea and in the Chukchi Sea.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

In accordance with Presidential Decree of 2018, the State Atomic Energy Corporation ROSATOM performs the functions of a single infrastructure operator for the development of the Northern Sea Route. The company operates the world’s only fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers.

