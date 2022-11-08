2022 November 8 17:56

Barry O’Connell appointed new Chief Executive at Dublin Port Company

The Board of Dublin Port Company has announced the appointment of Barry O’Connell as its new Chief Executive Officer from 14th November 2022 following an open and competitive recruitment process.

Barry joins Dublin Port Company from the Coca-Cola System, where he has held multiple senior executive roles in bottling operations around the world since 1992. Barry has been a CEO since 2009 and has successfully led organisational transformation initiatives in Austria/Slovenia, New Zealand, Australia and Singapore/Malaysia. These initiatives have typically involved major capital investment projects in the areas of manufacturing and logistics, step-changes in sales and marketing strategy, innovative digitisation initiatives and significant investment in building organisational culture and capability. In leading such change initiatives, Barry has acquired significant experience in the areas of strategy, leadership, organisational change, and stakeholder management.

Barry replaces Eamonn O’Reilly, who stepped down from the role on 31st August after twelve highly successful years during which Dublin Port has undergone an historic transformation with the development and ongoing implementation of Masterplan 2040.