2022 November 8 18:05

Port of Southampton welcomes Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship

The Port of Southampton, Europe’s leading cruise turnaround port, has welcomed Carnival Cruise Line’s newest cruise ship, Carnival Celebration, according to the company's release.

The ship’s arrival in Southampton was celebrated with a traditional plaque and key ceremony at the port on 6th November.

With a long-established global cruise reputation, the Port of Southampton has five world-class cruise terminals in operation, all with ship-to-shore walkways. There are also convenient cruise-parking facilities for cruise customers, securely located within the port estate.