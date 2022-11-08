2022 November 8 17:25

ZIM establishes a fully-owned agency in New Zealand

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., announced the opening of a fully-owned ZIM agency in New Zealand, replacing the current 3rd-party agent, effective Nov 1st, 2022. The new ZIM New Zealand office will be led by David Mitchell, current Country Manager, who will join the ZIM team, according to the company's release.



Founded in Israel in 1945, ZIM is a global container liner shipping company with established operations in approximately 100 countries serving approximately 30,000 customers in over 350 ports worldwide.