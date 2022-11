2022 November 8 17:05

MOL Logistics becomes wholly owned subsidiary of MOL

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. has announced that a consolidated subsidiary of MOL Group, MOL Logistics, Co., Ltd., acquired its issued shares held by its shareholders, and became a wholly owned subsidiary of MOL as of November 7, 2022.

MOL aims to strengthen group management by consolidating the group's management resources in a more robust manner.