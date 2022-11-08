2022 November 8 15:40

Equinor and Hitachi Energy sign a strategic collaboration agreement to accelerate the energy transition

Equinor has signed a strategic collaboration with Hitachi Energy, to collaborate within electrification, renewable power generation and low-carbon initiatives worldwide, according to the company's release.

The agreement underlines both companies’ commitment to accelerate the energy transition and advance a more sustainable, flexible and secure energy system.

Initial areas of focus for the collaboration include developing standardised base designs to be applied for high-voltage direct current (DC) and alternating current (AC) transmission systems to connect offshore wind farms and Equinor production facilities to mainland power grids.



The scope of the agreement covers the complete spectrum of Hitachi Energy’s portfolio of power grid technologies and solutions.