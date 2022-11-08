2022 November 8 16:05

Sanmar delivers third tug to operate in challenging waters around Orkney

FREYJA OF SCAPA, the third new tug built by Sanmar Shipyards for Orkney Islands Council, has been welcomed to its new home in the Scapa Flow after completing a 3.500 nautical mile delivery voyage from the Sanmar Tuzla Shipyard.



Like its previously delivered sister tugs ODIN OF SCAPA and THOR OF SCAPA, the RAstar 3200SX design FREYJA OF SCAPA is based on Canadian naval architects Robert Allan Ltd’s specific design to provide the levels of performance and seakeeping ability that is essential when operating in extremely challenging conditions such as those often found in the seas around Orkney.



Measuring 32m LOA with a moulded breadth of 13m and moulded depth of 5.35m, FREYJA OF SCAPA is powered by two high-speed marine diesel Caterpillar 3516C engines, each producing 2.350kW at 1.800 rev/min to drive Kongsberg US255CP azimuth thrusters, achieving the bollard pull of 78-plus tons and a free-running speed ahead of over 14 knots.



The Z-drive tug has FiFi 1 fire-fighting capability and can carry 165m3 of fuel oil and 20m3 of fresh water. Accommodation comprises two cabins for two officers in the upper deck and four cabins for four, which can increase to six crew with pullman beds, in the lower deck.





