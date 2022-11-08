2022 November 8 15:33

Averda and WasteFuel partner to address the climate crisis by turning waste into low carbon fuels in the Middle East​

Averda, the leading end-to-end waste management, treatment and recycling company in emerging markets, and WasteFuel, a developer of bio-refineries focused on converting Municipal Solid Waste into low-carbon fuels, announced during the COP27 Climate Conference, their partnership to develop the first commercial scale municipal waste to renewable methanol plant in the Middle East, according to WasteFuel's release.

The location for the first plant is being researched, and it is expected to be in Jebel Ali, United Arab Emirates. The plant will produce renewable methanol for shipping from unrecyclable waste currently being collected and disposed of by Averda. This renewable fuel would help shipping companies achieve up to 90% reductions in CO2 emissions and other greenhouse gases and pollutants compared to conventional fuels.

The world generates 2.01 billion tons of municipal solid waste annually and global waste is expected to grow to 3.40 billion tons by 2050, more than double population growth over the same period. Turning waste into renewable fuels is possible.

Renewable methanol for shipping is crucial in global efforts to decarbonize. Large container ships now account for approximately 20% of all marine fuel demand and researchers warn that without greater efforts to decarbonize shipping could account for up to 10% of all global emissions by 2050.

Averda is the leading waste management and recycling company in the emerging world, operating in India and across the Middle East and Africa. The company provides a broad and specialised range of services to over 60,000 clients - large and small - across private and public sectors. These include the municipal authorities of major cities and household names in a wide range of sectors including oil & gas, automotive, retail and hospitality.