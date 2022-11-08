2022 November 8 15:13

A.P. Moller - Maersk to open new 100,000 sq. ft. facility in Bangladesh close to the Chattogram Port

A.P. Moller – Maersk (Maersk), the integrated logistics company, is expanding its warehousing footprint in Bangladesh with a brand new 100,000 sq. ft. facility being built in Chattogram, according to the company's release. The upcoming facility is strategically located close to the Chattogram Port and easily connected to the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway through the Outer Ring Road and Karnaphuly Tunnel, giving easy access to Bangladesh’s garment exporters based out of the nearby manufacturing hubs.

Maersk Bangladesh has partnered with Vertex Off-Dock Logistics Services Limited to commission the new three-storied facility. The lift, conveyor belt and slider-operated warehouse will ensure higher productivity. Internal and external parking facilities will allow for a higher number of trucks and vans to be accommodated within the warehouse. While the current facility will be 1000,000 sq. ft., Maersk has access to more space in case of expansion in the future.



