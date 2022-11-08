2022 November 8 13:21

Wan Hai Lines holds ship naming ceremony for new vessels

Wan Hai Lines Ltd. held ship naming ceremonies for WAN HAI 355 , WAN HAI 357 and WAN HAI 360 accompanied by a charity donation at Japan Marine United Corporation Kure Shipyard, according to the company's release.

WAN HAI 355, WAN HAI 357 and WAN HAI 360 are three vessels in the series of 3,013 teu containerships built by Japan Marine United Corporation Kure Shipyard.

The design of 3,013 teu series takes energy efficiency and environmentally-friendly aspects into account. It is equipped with full balanced twisted bulb rudders, pre-swirl fin and AMP (Alternative Maritime Power) system. Besides, all the ships delivered are certified with “Smart Ship” notations and meet the level of requirement for NOx Tier III. The 4th vessel – WAN HAI 355 will be delivered on 8th of November, 2022 and deployed in ASIA AMERICA SERVICE.