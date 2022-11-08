2022 November 8 11:54

Loading of export coal bound for Russia’s North-Western ports grew by 9% in October 2022

Image source: Russian Railways

In October 2022, loading of export coal bound for the North-Western ports of Russia grew by 9%, year-on-year, to 4.7 million tonnes, Russian Railways wrote in its Telegram channel.

“Coal companies adapt to the changing conditions and build up the volumes of export coal bound for the North-Western ports of Russia,” reads the statement.

According to Russian Railways, “growth of oil cargo exports via the Far East port is yet another trend”. In October, its volumes totaled 703,7 thousand tonnes, up 1.6 times, year-on-year. In general, loading of cargo bound for the Far East ports rose by 1.6%.

Russian Railways also marks the retaining positive dynamics of exports via the southern ports of Russia. In October, it shipments totaled 3.1 million tonnes (+1.1%), over 10 months of 2022 — 29.3 million tonnes (+21.6%, year-on-year). Besides, Russian Railways shipped over 1 million tonnes of grain (+53.8%) and 421.6 thousand tonnes of mineral fertilizers (+12.5%).

