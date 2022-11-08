2022 November 8 09:38

RF Ministry of Agriculture insists on extension of restrictions on rice exports for 2023

Dmitry Patrushev, the Minister of Agriculture of the Russian Federation, has held an interdepartmental meeting focused on food security and pricing in the global and domestic markets.

According to him, 151 million tonnes of grain has been harvested, including 105 million tonnes of wheat. Forecast on some crops has been met or exceeded while results in some segments are below those of the previous year. In particular, rice harvest is expected to reach 950 thousand tonnes which is the threshold level of domestic consumption. Therefore, the Ministry of Agriculture is set to put forward an initiative to extend the restriction on the export of rice and rice groats for the next year.

According to open data, agricultural companies mainly export rice produced in Russia to Turkey, Israel, Kazakhstan, India, UAE, China, and Mongolia via the ports of Novorossiysk, Saint-Petersburg and Vladivostok.