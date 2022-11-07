2022 November 7 09:42

Aker Solutions wins subsea frame agreement with Petrobras

Aker Solutions has been awarded a frame agreement from Petrobras and Partners (Consortiums) to provide subsea production systems (SPS) and subsea lifecycle services (SLS) for Petrobras-operated oil and gas fields offshore Brazil, according to the company's release.

The frame agreement has a fixed period of five years, from the fourth quarter of 2022 to the fourth quarter of 2027. The framework agreement will be managed from Aker Solutions’ locations in Brazil.

The scope of the agreement covers the delivery of complete subsea production systems, including equipment such as subsea trees, the company’s latest generation of subsea controls called “Vectus”, subsea distribution units and spare parts, for Petrobras-operated fields offshore Brazil. Over the duration of the frame agreement, it is estimated that the number of subsea trees to be called off could be up to 33 trees. This estimate does not represent a minimum or maximum amount.

The scope also covers the full range of subsea lifecycle services for Petrobras-operated fields offshore Brazil. This will include intervention, preservation, and maintenance, as well as installation services. The service work will be managed from Aker Solutions’ service base in Rio das Ostras in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The work under the frame agreement will be call-off based.

Aker Solutions delivers integrated solutions, products and services to the global energy industry. Aker Solutions employs approximately 15,000 people in more than 20 countries.



