2022 November 6 17:45

Aberdeen’s £400 million port expansion nears completion

More than 60% of Port of Aberdeen’s £400 million South Harbour development is now operational, marking the penultimate construction milestone in this transformational project.



The handover from construction to operations for Dunnottar, Crathes and Castlegate (East) Quays was completed this week.



Castlegate (West) is scheduled to open in December 2022 and the remaining Balmoral Quay will be brought into service in Q2 2023, making Aberdeen the largest berthage port in Scotland.



More than 25 vessels have berthed at Aberdeen South Harbour during a ‘soft start’ to operations which began in July. A host of new and existing customers have already benefitted from Aberdeen’s safe and efficient port services and generous quayside space.



The Port’s existing North Harbour offers world-class facilities and infrastructure, and the South Harbour expansion will:



add 1.4km of deepwater berthage.

accommodate ships up to 300 metres in length.

incorporate extensive heavy-lift zones up to 15 tonnes/m2.

offer 125,000m2 of flexible laydown space and expansive project areas.

South Harbour is the largest marine infrastructure project underway in the UK and an asset of national strategic significance, included in the Scottish Government and UK Government’s NPF3 planning framework and Scotland’s draft NPF4.



The expanded Port of Aberdeen is at the heart of the North East Scotland Green Freeport bid which could create up to 32,000 high quality jobs, boost GVA by £8.5 billion and transform the region into the ‘Net Zero Capital of Europe’.



Bob Sanguinetti, Chief Executive, Port of Aberdeen, said: “I’m delighted with the continued progress of our port expansion. This is an exciting time at South Harbour as it has now moved from being largely a construction project to an operational harbour. We look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to the port, while we complete the safe and efficient construction of the project.



“South Harbour will be at the heart of the development and expansion of high potential sectors, including offshore wind, green hydrogen and decommissioning. When we reach the full potential of our expanded Port, it will bolster the regional and national economies by £2.4 billion GVA and support 17,500 jobs both local to the port and further afield.”