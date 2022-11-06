2022 November 6 10:18

Bisso Towboat orders 5000 BHP ASD Tractor Tug

Bisso Towboat Co., Inc. is pleased to announce that we have signed an agreement with Main Iron Works, LLC, Houma, LA to begin construction of a 5,000 BHP ASD Tractor Tug.



The tug will feature 2 - Caterpillar 3516E Tier 4F main propulsion engines generating 2,500 BHP each at 1600 RPM. The engines will drive 2 — Kongsberg US205S Azimuthing Thrusters with 2400mm diameter stainless steel propellers in stainless steel nozzles. Estimated Bollard Pull will be 66 Tons.



Auxiliary equipment will include a JonRie Series 240 Escort Winch, Caterpillar C4.4 118 KW Generator sets and a full complement of safety, monitoring and electronic equipment.



Tankage includes capacities for 30,162 gallons of diesel fuel, 1,442 gallons of lube oil, 1,442 gallons of hydraulic oil, 2,000 gallons of DEF and 9,538 gallons of potable water.



The new tug will be the 6th ASD Tractor Tug constructed by Main Iron Works for Bisso in the past eight years and further enhance Bisso’s position of operating the largest fleet of ASD Tractor Tugs serving the Mississippi River ship-assist trade, with ten ASD Tractor Tugs.



Construction is scheduled to commence in late 2022 with delivery in early 2024.