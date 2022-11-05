2022 November 5 09:37

Austal Australia delivers 3rd Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats to Royal Australian Navy

Austal Limited (Austal) (ASX: ASB) is pleased to announce Austal Australia has delivered the third of eight Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats (ECCPB’s) to the Royal Australian Navy.



The vessel, ADV Cape Naturaliste, was officially accepted by the Commonwealth of Australia.



Austal Limited Chief Executive Officer, Paddy Gregg said the delivery of the third Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat highlighted Austal’s proven productivity and reliability to deliver naval shipbuilding programs in Australia.



The 58-metre aluminium monohull patrol boat is the third of eight to be delivered to the Royal Australian Navy. The first two Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boats, ADV Cape Otway and ADV Cape Peron were delivered in March and August 2022, respectively.



The Evolved Capes feature new, larger amenities to accommodate up to 32 people, improved quality of life systems and advanced sustainment intelligence systems that further enhance the Royal Australian Navy’s ability to fight and win at sea. The patrol boats will be utilised for a wide variety of constabulary and naval missions and play a critical role in Australia’s national security, as a high-performing, reliable and effective maritime asset.



Austal Australia continues to employ approximately 400 people (directly) in Western Australia and is engaging more than 300 supply chain partners across Australia, to deliver the Evolved Cape-class Patrol Boat Project (SEA1445-1) for the Royal Australian Navy. In-service support for the Cape, Evolved Cape and Guardian-class Patrol Boat fleets operated by the Australian Border Force, Royal Australian Navy and Pacific Island nations is provided by Austal Australia through dedicated service centres located in Henderson, Western Australia; Cairns, Queensland; and Darwin, Northern Territory.



Austal Australia is also contracted to deliver 22 Guardian-class Patrol Boats to the Commonwealth of Australia under the Pacific Patrol Boat Replacement Project (SEA3036-1) and has delivered 15 vessels since 2018.