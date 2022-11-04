  • Home
  • News
  • USCG conducts oil recovery from sunken vessel in San Pedro
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 4 16:14

    USCG conducts oil recovery from sunken vessel in San Pedro

    The Coast Guard completed cleanup efforts after the 70-foot fishing vessel Bill Ketner partially sank at the pier in San Pedro last Monday.

    At approximately 7 p.m. on October 24, Coast Guard Sector Los Angeles-Long Beach Incident Management Division received notification that the Fishing Vessel Bill Ketner had partially sunk at the pier with a max capacity of 2,500 gallons of diesel onboard. Capt. Ryan Manning, the Federal On-Scene Coordinator, approved the opening of the Oil Spill Liability Trust Fund and the contracting of an oil spill response organization. The organization was contracted to raise the vessel, remove the fuel still onboard, and clean up the discharge in the water. Working alongside Los Angeles Port Police (LAPP) and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife: Office of Spill Prevention and Response (OSPR), Coast Guard Pollution Responders oversaw the successful clean-up operation.

    The vessel was lifted and stabilized using eight flotation air bags. Once the vessel was raised to the surface of the water, the hull was patched and fuel removed, LAPP took possession of the vessel for further disposition.

    “Our main priority of containing the pollution was met thanks to the cooperation and coordination with our Port Partners,” said Petty Officer 2nd Class David Britt, a Coast Guard Marine Science Technician and member of the Incident Management Division. “The Coast Guard and our partners are committed to the protection of our sensitive Southern California ecosystem.”

    Clean-up efforts concluded on Friday and totaled four days.

 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 4

17:26 ABS to support world’s first industrial-grade, cyber-physical platform for shipboard OT
16:14 USCG conducts oil recovery from sunken vessel in San Pedro
15:52 RINA cooperation with the National Technical University of Athens to support future Young Engineers in Greece
15:49 Siem Symphony returns to Canadian waters
14:17 MISC and cosortium partners secure five more newbuilding LNG carriers with Qatar Energy
13:19 Golar announces sale of approximately $100 million of shares in CoolCo
12:51 Diana Shipping announces delivery of the Ultramax dry bulk vessel m/v DSI Phoenix
10:29 Meyer Werft delivers cruise ship Arvia

2022 November 3

18:21 Finnlines’ financial review for three quarters of 2022
18:00 Madrid to host International Cruise Summit (ICS 2022) on 15-16 November
17:38 DNV creates Gas Carrier and Alternative Fuels expert team in China
17:17 Great Port of Saint-Petersburg handled 50 million tonnes in 10M’22, down 3.5% YoY
17:12 Dorian LPG announces Q2 2023 FY financial results
16:59 NSR cargo traffic expected to decrease by 2.7% this year
16:32 Carnival Cruise Line takes delivery of Carnival Celebration
16:05 Global Ports’ North-Western terminals start working with regular container service providing direct link with China
15:34 Partial closure of the Scheur in Nov due to the Maasdelta Tunnel construction - Port of Rotterdam Authority
15:11 Port of Stockton awarded $9.6 million grant for rail upgrade
15:03 Port of Oakland hosts congressional supply chain stakeholder meeting
14:40 Cost of ship insurance rises as Russian market shrinks — SOGAZ
14:21 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 44, 2022
14:16 Matson to expand its fleet with three LNG-powered Aloha class containerships
13:48 Port of Salalah poised to become multi-modal logistics hub
13:31 Bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev starts active operation being ready to ensure uninterrupted bunkering with LNG
13:08 Port of New Orleans unveils design updates to the Louisiana International Terminal
12:55 Quality of Russia’s VLSFO is superior to worldwide average
12:37 Innovation unit HHLA Next successfully launches first spin-off on the market
12:08 Teekay announces senior management change
11:49 Port of Cleveland awarded $27 million federal infrastructure improvement grant
11:46 Loading of export coal bound for Russia’s North-Western ports grew by 8.6% to 4.6 million tonnes in October 2022
11:27 DP World partners with Lin-Gang Special Area to develop Chinese trade zone
10:40 Bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev to fuel Rosmorport’s ferries with LNG every 9-10 days
10:17 NYK to order two LNG-fueled large coal carriers
09:55 Russia’s trade with SCO member states increased by more than one third in January-August 2022
09:32 Unannounced test of readiness conducted at CPC Marine Terminal
09:14 Crude oil prices fall on expectation of demand decrease

2022 November 2

18:29 Australian Gov't orders an additional Guardian-class Patrol Boat
18:03 Global LNG prices to fall to $300-$400 per 1,000 cbm within five-year period - forecast
17:41 Equinor acquires leading Danish solar developer BeGreen
17:19 HHI develops lashing-free container ship
17:02 Van Oord names Meike Salvadό-de Reede as CPO
16:51 AIDA Cruises successfully ends cruise season in Warnemünde
16:38 Russia resumes implementation of Black Sea Initiative
15:40 2,000 DWT tanker deployed for shipment of oil products to Kaliningrad 2-3 times a month
15:18 MODEC awarded FEED contract for ExxonMobil’s “Uaru” project in Guyana
15:02 Segezha Group commences shipment of export cargo by North-South ITC to Indian port of Nhava Sheva
14:37 BOEM designates two wind energy areas in Gulf of Mexico
14:15 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces resumption of grain corridor deal
13:56 New trawler built in Turkey for Okeanrybflot is heading to its homeport Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
13:53 New Fortress Energy finalizes agreements with CFE in Mexico, including plans for offshore FLNG hub near Altamira
13:29 Heddle Shipyards secures the VLE contract for CCGS Terry Fox
13:08 FESCO launches Deep Sea line between Russia and China via Suez Canal and Black Sea
12:47 Solstad Offshore secures contracts for three of its CSVs
12:11 A.P. Moller - Maersk continues the record streak with strong Q3 results
11:51 FESCO's container terminal in Novosibirsk pumps up cargo handling by 13% in 9 months
11:23 IMO announces entry into force rules on ship carbon intensity and rating system
11:14 U.S. postpones Russian oil price cap to 19 January 2023
10:26 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives Conference opens in Moscow
09:48 UN, Ukraine and Turkey suspend movement of vessels along humanitarian corridor in Black Sea
09:17 Crude oil prices rise on decrease of U.S. reserves