2022 November 4 13:19

Golar announces sale of approximately $100 million of shares in CoolCo

Golar LNG Limited (“Golar”) announces today that it has sold around 8 million shares in Cool Company Ltd. (“CoolCo”) raising net proceeds of approximately $100 million. Following the sale Golar will own around 4.5 million CoolCo shares, representing 8.3% of CoolCo.



Commenting on the sale, Golar CEO Karl Fredrik Staubo said “The sale of CoolCo shares is driven by progress on FLNG growth opportunities, where we expect to deploy the sale proceeds. We are delighted to see CoolCo realizing the potential of the carrier business and delivering on its commitment to industry consolidation and dividend distributions to shareholders”.