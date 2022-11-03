2022 November 3 18:00

Madrid to host International Cruise Summit (ICS 2022) on 15-16 November

Madrid will host the International Cruise Summit (ICS 2022) 15-16 November. ICS 2022, Europe’s leading cruise conference will examine the fundamental questions and recognise the key areas on which to focus in the upcoming year.

With an assembly of the top Cruise executives and delegates from all sectors of the cruise industry, this is an ideal opportunity for you to gain new ideas, network and formulate your own strategies for the future.

The summit aims to provide you with an updated overview of the key drivers affecting your decision making going forward.

Important agenda items to be included are the geopolitics issues affecting itineraries, sustainability, and new developments with an eye in the markets of the future and sales strategies.

