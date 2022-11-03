2022 November 3 16:59

NSR cargo traffic expected to decrease by 2.7% this year

The decrease is explained by the reduction of transit due to geopolitical reasons

In 2022, cargo transportation on the Northern Sea Route (NSR) is forecasted to total about 34 million tonnes, which is about 2.7% less than in the previous year, Konstantin Stasyuk, Deputy Director of Department for Implementation of NSR Projects - Head of Infrastructure Development Department, Rosatom, said at the 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives conference held by PortNews Media Group in Moscow.

“The transit has plunged due to obvious geopolitical reasons... Rosatom was ordered to work closer with foreign partners for building up transit transportation,” explained the speaker.

“At the same time, transportation of Russian cargo by the Northern Sea Route will grow by about 2.5% versus 2021,” he said.

The Northern Sea Route is a single transport system in the Russian Arctic sector. It stretches along the northern coasts of Russia across the seas of the Arctic Ocean (Kara, Laptev, East Siberian, Chukchi seas). The route links the European ports of Russia with the mouths of navigable rivers in Siberia and the Far East. In August 2022, a plan for the development of the Northern Sea Route (NSR) until 2035 was approved. The plan includes over 150 activities with total financing nearing RUB 1.8 trillion.

