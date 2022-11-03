2022 November 3 16:32

Carnival Cruise Line takes delivery of Carnival Celebration

Carnival Celebration will arrive at her homeport of PortMiami on Nov. 20 after a 14-day transatlantic Journeys Cruise from Southampton, England



Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday celebration is ready for the grand finale, and it involves a spectacular gift to its guests as the company took delivery of Carnival Celebration, the fleet’s newest Excel-class ship and sister to Mardi Gras, at a signing ceremony at Meyer Turku in Turku, Finland. Carnival President Christine Duffy and Carnival Senior Vice President of New Builds Ben Clement joined CEO of Meyer Turku Tim Meyer to welcome Carnival Celebration into the fleet.



“We have so many reasons to celebrate now that Carnival Celebration has joined as the 24th ship in our fleet. Now, more guests will experience all that our innovative Excel-class has brought to cruising,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “She represents the culmination of our 50th birthday while also shining a light on our bright future with so much more excitement to come!”



The second ship in Carnival’s groundbreaking Excel-class, Carnival Celebration is stunning from the first step on board, from its three-deck-high atrium to the dozens of dining and beverage concepts spread out across six themed zones – which include the Miami-inspired 820 Biscayne and an homage to all-things travel in The Gateway – plus, the award-winning BOLT roller coaster.



“Our team of shipbuilders are delivering a world-class addition to the Carnival fleet today. She is one of the most technologically advanced and environmentally-friendly ships,” said CEO of Meyer Turku, Tim Meyer. “I am very proud of the results of this great partnership.”



Carnival Celebration will arrive at her homeport of PortMiami on Nov. 20 after a 14-day transatlantic Journeys Cruise from Southampton, England. A naming ceremony will be held that evening which promises a tribute to Carnival’s past and more importantly a look ahead to its exciting future. Carnival Celebration will accommodate more than 5,200 guests, expanding Carnival’s overall capacity and adding a spectacular new option for guests sailing from Miami as it operates Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries year-round. The week-long voyages will visit destinations like San Juan, Puerto Rico, Cozumel, Mexico and Grand Turk. To see current sailings from Miami on Carnival Celebration, click here.



Debuting from the redesigned Terminal F at PortMiami, Carnival Celebration will join sister Mardi Gras as the second Carnival ship in the fleet with a Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) propulsion system, part of Carnival Corporation’s pioneering green cruising platform.



Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK), is proud to be known as America's Cruise Line, for carrying more Americans and serving more U.S. homeports than any other. Since its founding in 1972, Carnival has continually revolutionized the cruise sector, making a cruise vacation an affordable and popular option for millions of guests. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival currently operates 24 ships and is an exciting period of growth, with Carnival Celebration and Carnival Luminosa, which will begin guest operations in November, and three additional ships joining the fleet by 2024.