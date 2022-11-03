2022 November 3 15:11

Port of Stockton awarded $9.6 million grant for rail upgrade

The Project will improve the Port of Stockton’s lead track by replacing and upgrading approximately 13,400 feet of existing rail

The United States Department of Transportation (USDOT) Maritime Administration (MARAD) announced $703 million in grant awards for the Port Infrastructure Development Program (PIDP), a greater amount than any year in the program’s history. The Port of Stockton received $9.63 million for the Rail Rehabilitation & Upgrade Project. The Project will improve the Port of Stockton’s lead track by replacing and upgrading approximately 13,400 feet of existing rail. “We have tirelessly been working to make improvements to the Port to ensure critical cargo is transported efficiently and safely, this grant will help enormously with the plans we’ve had in place for modernizing the Port.” – Kirk DeJesus, Port Director.



California’s 11 major ports are not only vital to the state, but the entire nation. Approximately 40 percent of all U.S. imports and 30 percent of all U.S. exports travel through California ports. In 2021, the Port of Stockton alone generated $77.7 million in state and local taxes through its handling of 4.9 million metric tons of cargo – a 187 percent increase since 2010, making it the 4th busiest port in the state.



The Port of Stockton is a unique inland Port situated in the Delta on the San Joaquin River, within the agriculturally rich community of California’s fertile San Joaquin Valley. As a Special District, the Port offers flexible solutions for domestic and international distribution by ship, rail, or freight.