2022 November 3 15:34

Partial closure of the Scheur in Nov due to the Maasdelta Tunnel construction - Port of Rotterdam Authority

The tunnel is expected to be completed by 2024



Due to the construction of the Maasdelta Tunnel (the tunnel under construction east of Maassluis and Rozenburg, part of the Blankenburg connection), the Port of Rotterdam Authority expects partial closures of the Scheur between kilometre posts 1015 and 1018 throughout November. Shipping traffic is advised to moderate speed and follow directions.



During this period, work vessel Neptune will carry out excavation work to lay concrete tiles that serve as the foundation for the tunnel sections. Diving operations will also be taking place at the same time. Between 8 and 25 November in particular, caution should be exercised. During that time, the Neptune will be positioned in the middle of the fairway.



On 31 March and 15 April, the Scheur will be fully closed for shipping. The two tunnel sections will be immersed in two whole days. The first tunnel section will be immersed between Friday 31 March 10.00 am and Saturday 1 April 10.00 am. The second tunnel section will be put into place between Saturday 15 April 10.00 am and Sunday 16 April 10.00 am.



The tunnel is expected to be completed by 2024.