  • Home
  • News
  • Matson to expand its fleet with three LNG-powered Aloha class containerships
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2022 November 3 14:16

    Matson to expand its fleet with three LNG-powered Aloha class containerships

    $1 billion investment part of long-term decarbonization strategy of Matson

    Matson, Inc. ("Matson") announced that its subsidiary, Matson Navigation Company, Inc., a leading U.S. carrier in the Pacific, has signed contracts with Philly Shipyard Inc. to build three new 3,600 TEU Aloha Class containerships for an aggregate price of approximately $1 billion. The first vessel is expected to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026 with subsequent deliveries in 2027.

    The new vessels will join two Aloha Class ships previously built for Matson by Philly Shipyard that entered service in 2018 and 2019, respectively. Like their sisterships, the new vessels will be equipped with dual fuel engines that are designed to operate on either conventional marine fuels or liquefied natural gas (LNG), as well as other "green ship technology" features, such as a fuel-efficient hull design and environmentally safe double hull fuel tanks and freshwater ballast systems. While the earlier ships require some modification to operate with LNG, the new ships will be delivered LNG-ready.

    "Our existing Aloha Class ships are among the fastest, most efficient vessels in the Matson fleet," said Matt Cox, chairman and chief executive officer. "These new Jones Act compliant vessels will be built specifically for our China-Long Beach Express service, and like their sisterships, are expected to help Matson achieve its 2030 greenhouse gas emissions reduction goal while also providing additional capacity and speed benefitting our Hawaii service as well as the CLX."

    The 854-foot Aloha Class vessels are the largest containerships ever built in the U.S. and are designed to operate at speeds in excess of 23 knots in support of Matson's service hallmark – timely delivery of goods.

    Philly Shipyard is a leading U.S. commercial shipyard constructing vessels for operation in the domestic Jones Act trade lanes. Prior to Matson's first two Aloha Class ships, the shipyard delivered four newly built Jones Act containerships for Matson between 2003 and 2006.

    "It is the ultimate compliment when a former customer returns for another project. We are proud of the six vessels previously delivered to Matson, and are again ready to execute and deliver this important project." said Steinar Nerbovik, Philly Shipyard president and chief executive officer.

    The three new Aloha Class ships will replace three vessels currently deployed in Matson's China-Long Beach Express (CLX) service, which will in turn replace three older vessels currently deployed in its Alaska service, redeploying bigger and faster vessels into that trade lane.

    Matson expects to finance the new vessels with cash currently in the Capital Construction Fund and through cash flows from operations, borrowings available under the Company's unsecured revolving credit facility and additional debt financings.

    Matson has set corporate goals to achieve a 40 percent reduction in Scope 1 greenhouse gas (GHG) fleet emissions by 2030 and net-zero Scope 1 GHG emissions by 2050.

    Founded in 1882, Matson (NYSE: MATX) is a leading provider of ocean transportation and logistics services. Matson provides a vital lifeline to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, and to other island economies in Micronesia. Matson also operates premium, expedited services from China to Long Beach, California, provides service to Okinawa, Japan and various islands in the South Pacific, and operates an international export service from Dutch Harbor to Asia. The Company's fleet of owned and chartered vessels includes containerships, combination container and roll-on/roll-off ships and custom-designed barges. Matson Logistics, established in 1987, extends the geographic reach of Matson's transportation network throughout North America. Its integrated, asset-light logistics services include rail intermodal, highway brokerage, warehousing, freight consolidation, Asia supply chain services, and forwarding to Alaska.

Другие новости по темам: shipbuilding  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2022 November 3

16:32 Carnival Cruise Line takes delivery of Carnival Celebration
16:05 Global Ports’ North-Western terminals start working with regular container service providing direct link with China
15:34 Partial closure of the Scheur in Nov due to the Maasdelta Tunnel construction - Port of Rotterdam Authority
15:11 Port of Stockton awarded $9.6 million grant for rail upgrade
15:03 Port of Oakland hosts congressional supply chain stakeholder meeting
14:40 Cost of ship insurance rises as Russian market shrinks — SOGAZ
14:21 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 44, 2022
14:16 Matson to expand its fleet with three LNG-powered Aloha class containerships
13:48 Port of Salalah poised to become multi-modal logistics hub
13:31 Bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev starts active operation being ready to ensure uninterrupted bunkering with LNG
13:08 Port of New Orleans unveils design updates to the Louisiana International Terminal
12:55 Quality of Russia’s VLSFO is superior to worldwide average
12:37 Innovation unit HHLA Next successfully launches first spin-off on the market
12:08 Teekay announces senior management change
11:49 Port of Cleveland awarded $27 million federal infrastructure improvement grant
11:46 Loading of export coal bound for Russia’s North-Western ports grew by 8.6% to 4.6 million tonnes in October 2022
11:27 DP World partners with Lin-Gang Special Area to develop Chinese trade zone
10:40 Bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev to fuel Rosmorport’s ferries with LNG every 9-10 days
10:17 NYK to order two LNG-fueled large coal carriers
09:55 Russia’s trade with SCO member states increased by more than one third in January-August 2022
09:32 Unannounced test of readiness conducted at CPC Marine Terminal
09:14 Crude oil prices fall on expectation of demand decrease

2022 November 2

18:29 Australian Gov't orders an additional Guardian-class Patrol Boat
18:03 Global LNG prices to fall to $300-$400 per 1,000 cbm within five-year period - forecast
17:41 Equinor acquires leading Danish solar developer BeGreen
17:19 HHI develops lashing-free container ship
17:02 Van Oord names Meike Salvadό-de Reede as CPO
16:51 AIDA Cruises successfully ends cruise season in Warnemünde
16:38 Russia resumes implementation of Black Sea Initiative
15:40 2,000 DWT tanker deployed for shipment of oil products to Kaliningrad 2-3 times a month
15:18 MODEC awarded FEED contract for ExxonMobil’s “Uaru” project in Guyana
15:02 Segezha Group commences shipment of export cargo by North-South ITC to Indian port of Nhava Sheva
14:37 BOEM designates two wind energy areas in Gulf of Mexico
14:15 Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announces resumption of grain corridor deal
13:56 New trawler built in Turkey for Okeanrybflot is heading to its homeport Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky
13:53 New Fortress Energy finalizes agreements with CFE in Mexico, including plans for offshore FLNG hub near Altamira
13:29 Heddle Shipyards secures the VLE contract for CCGS Terry Fox
13:08 FESCO launches Deep Sea line between Russia and China via Suez Canal and Black Sea
12:47 Solstad Offshore secures contracts for three of its CSVs
12:11 A.P. Moller - Maersk continues the record streak with strong Q3 results
11:51 FESCO's container terminal in Novosibirsk pumps up cargo handling by 13% in 9 months
11:23 IMO announces entry into force rules on ship carbon intensity and rating system
11:14 U.S. postpones Russian oil price cap to 19 January 2023
10:26 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives Conference opens in Moscow
09:48 UN, Ukraine and Turkey suspend movement of vessels along humanitarian corridor in Black Sea
09:17 Crude oil prices rise on decrease of U.S. reserves

2022 November 1

18:13 Bunker platform Prosmar becomes part of tech company ZeroNorth
18:06 FPS selects Ballard fuel cells for FPS Waal
17:55 Russia and Iran are ready to cooperate in construction of large-capacity vessels at Iranian shipyards
17:19 Federal government awards JAXPORT $23.5 million for JAXPORT's sustainability initiatives
17:02 Ships operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line carried 1.6 million tonnes of cargo over 10 months of 2022
16:49 Launch of Amon Offshore: carbon free PSVs approved by class and flag
16:21 Gazprom allowed to examine the explosion site of Nord Stream – Vladimir Putin
15:46 Infrastructure of Russia’s new regions will let develop transport links in the south of the country – Vitaly Savelyev
15:23 Gas-shipping company Anthony Veder renews its connectivity agreement with Inmarsat
15:05 Container handling in Far East ports of Russia rose by 7% in 9M’22 – Vitaly Savelyev
14:50 About 630 tankers have changed owners during 2022 - more than in the whole 2021
14:39 Annual global market of electric ships to grow to over 16 billion by 2030
14:01 Ingalls Shipbuilding awarded a $2.4 billion contract to build amphibious assault ship LHA 9
13:32 TMC holds a keel-laying ceremony for NOAA's new research vessel Discoverer