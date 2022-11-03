  • Home
  2022 November 3

    Bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev to fuel Rosmorport’s ferries with LNG every 9-10 days

    The bunkering operations will be conducted in the port of Ust-Luga

    Bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev will fuel ferries of FSUE Rosmorport with liquefied natural gas (LNG) every 9-10 days. The bunkering operations will be conducted in the port of Ust-Luga, Sergey Korovin Head of Fleet Development and Construction, FSUE Rosmorport, said at the 6th LNG Fleet, LNG Bunkering and Alternatives Conference held by PortNews Media Group in Moscow on November 2.

    According to the speaker, a ferry can make two round voyages on Ust-Luga-Baltiysk line between the bunkering operations.

    Ferries of Project CNF19M have two cryogenic tanks of 300 cbm each. They can be bunkered from tank trucks, from bunkering ships or from a shore-based bunkering facility.

    In mid-September 2022, Gazpromneft-Marine Bunker, operator of Gazprom Neft’s marine bunkering business, signed an agreement with FSUE Rosmorport on cooperation in organizing of ships bunkering with liquefied natural gas. The agreement foresees LNG bunkering of the Ro-Ro ferries operating on the line between the port of Baltiysk in the Kaliningrad Region and the port of Ust-Luga in the Leningrad Region. The bunkering of the Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries will be conducted by LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev.

    Russia’s first LNG bunkering ship Dmitry Mendeleev  commenced LNG transportation and LNG bunkering in the ports of the Baltic Sea in September 2022. The 5,800 m³ LNG bunkering ship has a hull adjusted to climate specifics of the North-West Region. It can sail in one-year old ice of up to 0.8 m thick.

