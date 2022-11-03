  • Home
  • 2022 November 3 09:55

    Russia’s trade with SCO member states increased by more than one third in January-August 2022

    Foreign trade in Russian agricultural products and foodstuffs increased almost by one quarter and amounted to about $8.5 billion

    In January-August, Russia’s trade with the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) increased by more than a third and exceeded $150 billion, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at the SCO meeting held via videoconference. The meeting transcript is available on the official website of RF Government.

    According to Mikhail Mishustin, SCO countries account for more than a tenth of the world turnover of agricultural goods. Over the first eight months of this year, the volume of foreign trade in Russian agricultural products and foodstuffs with several SCO member states increased almost by one quarter and amounted to about $8.5 billion.

    “Expanding cooperation on this track is in great demand,” said the Prime Minister adding that it is important to speed up the transition to using national currencies.

