2022 November 3 09:14

Crude oil prices fall on expectation of demand decrease

Oil prices rose by 0.32%-0.46%

On 3 November 2022, 08:49 (UTC+3), Brent Crude futures for January settlement were trading 0.32% lower at $95.85 a barrel on the London-based ICE Futures Europe Exchange.

Light Sweet Crude (WTI) futures for December delivery fell by 0.46% to $89.59 a barrel.

Global oil prices are showing a moderate decrease this morning as investors see the increasing risk of a global recession and the demand decrease, according to PRIME.