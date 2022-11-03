2022 November 3 10:17

NYK to order two LNG-fueled large coal carriers

NYK is positioning LNG fuel as a bridge solution until future zero-emission ships can be realized

NYK will order two LNG-fueled large coal carriers from Oshima Shipbuilding Co., Ltd. The vessels are scheduled to be delivered in 2025.



This ship order is a part of a bulk carrier fleet development aimed at achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in the NYK Group's oceangoing businesses by 2050. The two ships will emit approximately no sulfur oxides (SOx), 80% less NOx, and 30% less carbon dioxide (CO2) compared to existing conventional heavy oil-fueled vessels. Additionally, the vessels will be compliant with the IMO’s NOx (nitrogen oxide) emission regulations (Tier III).*



NYK is positioning LNG fuel as a bridge solution until future zero-emission ships can be realized. The company ordered the world's first LNG-fueled large coal carrier in 2019 and its first LNG-fueled capesize bulk carrier in 2021, in addition to four more LNG-fueled capsize bulk carriers in January 2022.



Going forward, NYK will continue with the gradual planned introduction of LNG-fueled vessels until the realization of zero-emission vessels that use marine fuels such as hydrogen or ammonia, which would have an even lower environmental impact.